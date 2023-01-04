Kenya: Govt to Construct Modern 2,000 Bed Multi-Specialty Facility At Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital

4 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Eldoret — The government is set to construct a modern 2,000 bed Multi-specialty facility at the Moi Teaching and Referral hospital in Kiplombe area, as part of ongoing reforms aimed at enhancing access to quality and affordable healthcare in the country.

Speaking in Eldoret during a tour of the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha said the designs of the facility are ready with the government seeking for a proper financing mechanism to kick off the project.

CS Nakhumicha said this project will place the MTRH at a sound pedestal in her contribution to the achievement of Universal Health Coverage for the Kenyan people.

In addition the CS said the Ministry of Health will assist with equipping and staffing of two hospitals whose construction is expected to be completed in the next one and half years.

"The Ministry of Health will address the budgetary needs raised by MTRH Management to ensure MTRH meets all her Staffing, Training, Equipment and other needs," said the health CS.

