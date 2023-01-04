Sudan: Warring South Darfur Tribes Agree to 'Cessation of Hostilities'

4 January 2023
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Beleil — On Monday evening, leaders of the strife riven Daju and Rizeigat tribes signed an agreement to end hostilities under the supervision of the Vice-President of the Sovereignty Council and Commander of the Rapid support Forces (RSF), Mohamed 'Hemeti' Dagalo. Jurists and community activists have questioned the feasibility of quelling the violence through reconciliations.

During his address at the signing ceremony in Beleil, east of Nyala, capital of South Darfur, Hemeti said that what occurred "is not reconciliation, but a cessation of hostilities in order to open roads and markets, and stressed the need to arrest criminals on both sides".

He promised that the investigation into the attacks on Daju villages in Beleil last month "will differ from previous investigations".

RSF troops shown in the video clips during the attacks have been summoned for questioning. He also called on the displaced who fled their homes in Beleil to return.

He explained that the 2020 Juba Peace Agreement has settled the issue of land use and land ownership, and stated that the lands in Beleil belong to the Daju Sultanate. Others have the right to benefit from the land, provided that they do not encroach on the villages and farms of the residents, he said, and added that "non-acceptance of the other will lead to the country's falling apart". He further threatened to prosecute all those who give false information.

'Superficial and fragile'

Lawyer Saleh Mahmoud, head of the Darfur Bar Association, said that the "tribal reconciliations in Darfur are superficial and fragile, and do not necessarily reflect the real demands of the victims".

In an interview with Radio Dabanga he said that the authorities are putting pressure on community leaders to sign tribal reconciliation agreements.

He said that victims of the Beleil violence repeatedly described gunmen wearing RSF uniforms taking part in the attacks. "They do not have any confidence in the presence of RSF within the joint forces," he said and called for a review of the situation.

According to Abdelbadi Abakar, a member of the Emergency Room for Relief for the Beleil Victims, "the agreement signed on Monday aims to hide the real culprits and legalises new herders' settlements".

He told Radio Dabanga that the attacks on villages in Beleil in December "were part of a tribal conflict, but rather organised, systematic attacks to chase the people from their villages".

He stressed the necessity of urgently rescuing the victims, dismantling what he described as nomads settlements, and forming joint forces from the army and police, accusing native administration leaders of distancing themselves from the reality of their tribesmen.

CAR incursion

Hemeti announced the closure of the border with the Central African Republic (CAR) after a force wearing RSF uniforms entered the neighbouring country. He told the reconciliation agreement signing ceremony in Beleil on Monday that all those involved in the matter have now been arrested, the last group on Saturday.

He explained that RSF uniforms are manufactured inside Sudan and freely available, and accused unnamed parties of seeking to demonise the RSF "before and after the revolution".

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.