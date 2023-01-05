Africa: 7 Reasons Why Seychelles Should Top Your List of Places to Visit in 2023

Seychelles, a group of 115 islands in the western Indian Ocean, is a dream destination. The islands are famous for their crystal-clear waters, powdery white sandy beaches, pristine green environment, and diverse but yet unique biodiversity. It is often referred to as paradise on earth where there are just over 100,000 people and there is no mass tourism.

If you are thinking of taking an exotic vacation in 2023, SNA provides you with seven reasons why Seychelles should be your number one destination this year.

1. Travelling from island to island

Spread over an exclusive economic zone of 1.4 million square kilometres, Seychelles is a small paradise that can only be truly discovered by travelling from island to island.

The shores of Praslin are the ideal starting point for exploring the surrounding islands, with its close neighbours Curieuse, Saint-Pierre and Cousin forming a perfect tropical triangle.

From there, you can head to the uninhabited island of Saint-Pierre, renowned for snorkelling, before dropping anchor on Cousin Island to visit a protected nesting site to meet baby turtles.

These are but a few of the jewels you can travel to in the island nation, including the main island of Mahe.

2. A helicopter ride

The best way to get a scenic view of the Seychelles' islands is to take a scenic view by helicopter. This is the way to go if you want a private, bird's-eye view of the islands and its spectacular forests and birdlife.

3. A walk in Victoria

Victoria, the capital city of Seychelles - also referred to as the smallest capital of the world - has over the years gone through several transformations.

Through the passage of time, the city has seen a boom in construction but one thing has been kept as much as possible and that is its green landscape.

A stroll in Victoria will leave you pleasantly surprised as some of the island nation's rarest and endemic flora can be found in the city.

Do not miss the Victoria marketplace with all its hustle and bustle and the popular Victoria Clock Tower right in the centre of the capital, which dates back from the country's colonial days under British rule.

4. Get up close with some of the oldest creatures on the earth

Named after the Aldabra Atoll where they originated -- the giant tortoises in Seychelles can be seen living in the wild on various islands and in enclosures in several places including the Botanical Gardens.

Some individual Aldabra giant tortoises are thought to be over 200 years of age, but this is difficult to verify because they tend to outlive their human observers.

5. World class beaches

With its pristine environment and abundance of sun, Seychelles lures visitors to secluded beaches on its main islands of Mahe, Praslin and La Digue.

Not only are the islands of Seychelles easily reached but they are surrounded by some of the finest beaches in the world with dazzling white sand and an azure sea. It's a safe bet that between your mountain hikes and helicopter rides, you'll spend a good deal of time lounging on the white sandy beaches.

One of the most popular beaches is Anse Source d'Argent, on La Digue Island. Another popular choice is Anse Lazio Beach, often cited as one of the world's most beautiful beaches by world media. If you're looking for something more intimate, Anse Major is a quieter part of Mahe that is only accessible on foot or a boat ride.

6. Diving

You do not have to limit your activities to the seaside. Seychelles has a vast water territory filled with a diverse variety of marine life. With six marine national parks among various dive sites, one can get up close to coral reefs and swim the tropical fishes (while staying away from stingrays). Who knows, you might be lucky and spot a rare hawksbill turtle.

7. Hiking

If you prefer to be on firm land and desire a more on-your-feet activity, hiking in Seychelles is for you. Grab a good pair of hiking shoes, pick a nature trail and make your way to the island mountains. Take your camera along to capture the picturesque view you will see.

The Morne Seychellois National Park on Mahe Island is a great place to put on your hiking shoes and explore the natural beauty of the archipelago.