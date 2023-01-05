Uganda: UPDF Soldiers Raid Police Station - Rescue Colleagues Arrested Over Staging Illegal Roadblocks to Rob Residents

Police in Kampala have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a group of UPDF soldiers raided a police station to rescue colleagues who had earlier been arrested for staging an illegal roadblock to rob members of the public.

According to sources, the incident happened on Wednesday night at around 9:30 when the officer in charge of Lumuli police station, ASP Betty Kazungu received information of an aggravated robbery that was happening at Kakoola village, Ndejje parish, Makindye Ssabagabo in Wakiso district.

"The OC received information that people dressed in UPDF uniform had staged a road block along a road within the village. A patrol team of five personnel headed by Police Constable Watum Innocent was sent in to respond to the incident," a source privy to the matter told the Nile Post.

It is reported that at the scene, the police officers found two UPDF soldiers armed with one gun had stopped several motor vehicles and on seeing the patrol, they(soldiers) shot in the air to scare the police officers.

"The officers continued with the mission and arrested the two UPDF soldiers who were then brought and detained at Lumuli police station."

This website has however learnt that later, a Toyota Land Cruiser, registration number UAP 705P with over eight armed UPDF soldiers later raided the police station and forced the police officers to release the two suspects who had earlier been arrested.

It is also reported that later , a one Sgt Tonny Opio who was the commander of the vehicle together with one Pius Lutaaya later reported to Mutungo police that Pte Job Reti and Pte Were Orete were suspects who had been involved in the robbery in Makindye Sabagabo and that they had taken them for first aid at an undisclosed location.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed that investigations into the incident have kicked off.

"We are investigating the aggravated robbery aspect and also aiding suspects to escape from lawful custody,"Owoyesigyire told this website.

The case has been entered at Mutungo police under Mutungo SD 18/04/01/23.