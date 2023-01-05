Kenya: Struggling Quins Snap in 11 New Signings to Salvage Season

Nairobi — Kenya Harlequin have reinforced their ranks with the confirmation of 11 signings following the closure of the 2022/23 Kenya Rugby Union mid-season transfer window on 31 December 2022.

With a good number of incomings, Quins, who have won once in four matches this season will certainly be favorites to reach the playoffs, now that they have the personnel they have been searching for.

Paul Murunga has signed on international forwards Elkeans Musonye and Ian Njenga from cross-fence neighbors Impala Saracens and Nondescripts respectively. Also boosting Murunga's charges in the forwards is long serving Impala Saracens backrow Paul Mutsami.

Exciting prospects Dave Mwangi, Arnold Onzere and Richel Wangila as well as Henry Ayah have all been capped by the Kenya U20s in recent years and wil certainly add a spark to the Quins backline which already has the livewire Lucky Dewald at scrum half.

Onzere, Ayah and Wangila join from Homeboyz while Mwangi joins from Nakuru. Other signings for the side that last won the Kenya Cup in 20212 include Clinton Khasai from Strathmore Leos, Alvin Mwabhaze from Ugandan premiership side Buffaloes, Kevin Ouma from Mean Machine and Brian Ratila from Shamas.

Defending champions Kabras Sugar have signed six, the most significant of their signings being Uganda international forward Eliphaz Emong who returns for a second stint in Kakamega, joining from Jinja Hippos.

Former champions KCB have also signed six, the most significant of their signings being Kenya Sevens international Edmund Anya who moves to Ruaraka alongside Billy Omondi from Impala Saracens.

The bankers have also snapped up Kenya U20 utility forward Elvis Kolian from Menengai Oilers as well as Festus Shiasi from Strathmore Leos.

After stints at Kenya Harlequin and Kabras Sugar, Kenya international Johnstone Mung'au moves to his city of birth, Nakuru, as the marquee signing for the Menengai Oilers who have signed a total of seven players.

Philemon Olang, Bonface Ochieng, Eliud Mulakoli and Elvis Namusasi are the big names moving from the Kenya Cup to the lower leagues.

Olang and Ochieng join KRU Championship side Nondescripts from Strathmore Leos and Kenya Harlequin with Mulakoli and Namusasi both joining KRU Nationwide Coast regional champions Mombasa from Kenya Harlequin and Mwamba respectively.

