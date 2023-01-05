Rwanda: Tshabalala, Mubiru in Race for Premier League Golden Boot

The race for the Rwanda Premier League golden boot promises to spark an even higher intensity this season than before with AS Kigali talisman Shabani 'Tshabalala' Hussein and Ugandan Yafesi Mubiru, who plies his trade at Sunrise FC, both eyeing the top accolade ahead of second round of the league which resumes on January 20.

The duo is tied at the top of the goal scoring charts with 10 goals apiece and are closely followed by sensational Etincelles forward Moro Sumaila who has nine goals to his name so far this season.

Shabani won the accolade last season with 15 goals and, with the current pace, it is evident that the player who will win it might break that tally.

Aside Shabani, Kiyovu Sports' Bievenue Mugenzi and Rayon's attacker Leandre Onana so close on the charts with seven goals each as they complete the top five.

Moro who is set to move to AS Kigali in the coming days has firmly set his sight on the award as he hopes to emulate his countryman Michael Sarpong who won it in the 2018/2019 season with Rayon Sports.

"It will be a dream come true for me to win it. That is one of my targets, I will continue my hard work and I know I can win the award." Sumaila told TimesSports.

Just like Moro, Yafesi Mubiru has been on fire despite playing for a mid table team (Sunrise FC). His 10 goals include a hat-trick that he scored when his side thumped arch rivals Rwamagana City 5-2 during the Eastern Province derby.

"I hope to continue scoring goals. As a striker, that is my main job. The top scorer award is among my objectives this season." Mubiru emphasized to Times Sport.

With Moro and Shabani likely to play in the same team during the second round, it could as well give Mubiru an advantage as it is not every time coach Casa Mbungo will pair the two.

On the other hand, it could also work to perfection and both Moro and Shabani could finish as joint top scorers if they play with telepathic understanding.

Meanwhile, Rayon Sports forward Leandre Onana can also increase his tally if he stays injury-free and gets the needed supply from his players as he is very clinical upfront.

Don't write off Kiyovu's duo Elisa Ssekisambu and Bienvenue Mugenzi who have been consistent in front of goal since last season. With Abedi Bigirimana struggling this term, the duo could add up to their goal tally for the Green Baggies who are pushing for the first league title in 30 years.

Top Scorers:

Shaban Hussein (AS Kigali) 10

Yafesi Mubiru (Sunrise) 10

Moro Sumaila (Etincelles) 9

Elisa Ssekisambu (Kiyovu) 7

Leandre Onana (Rayon Sports) 7

Bienvenue Mugenzi (Kiyovu Sports) 6