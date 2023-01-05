Rwanda: Upcoming Artiste On Challenges Faced By Rising Singers

At 23 years of age, Augustin Niyomuremyi aka Brysee believes that he could be among the famous artistes in Rwanda if it wasn't for the financial constraint restricting him to produce music audios and videos of high quality.

Brysee, who mixes RnB, afrobeat, and pop music is without a doubt a talented singer, who employs all the notes such as soprano, alto, tenor, to produce an amazing sound.

Although he has several songs pending, he has managed to release four songs including, "Nkwemeze", "Nsanga", "That's Why', and 'Her Crazy", in a period of two years, from 2019.

The youngster has only made a video for one song which he says is also not of the best quality as he lacks money considering he is still a student and has no job to support his career.

Having passed his senior six national exams with flying colors, the youngster scooped a scholarship at University of Rwanda where he pursues a course in Agricultural engineering at Nyagatare campus.

"As a student on bursary, it's my living allowance of Rwf40, 000 I receive every month that I save to be able to record my songs.

"This is a huge sacrifice because sometimes I am not able to purchase some requirements. However, I believe that I am investing in my career and I am certain that someday it will pay off," the songbird states.

He stresses that for now, what he can afford is to record audios of Rwf100, 000 per song, though he would have loved a better quality sound that goes for Rwf200, 000 and more.

According to Brysee, there are many upcoming endowed musicians just like him who lack the funds to invest in their music, which is why he calls upon investors to support local artistes to elevate the local music industry.

He also says that imminent musicians take long to progress because they don't get the push for their songs to be played on radios, televisions, and events and therefore remain unknown to the public.

Brysee therefore urges DJs, and radio or television presenters to use their platforms to support talented upcoming artistes.

The youngster's love for music dates way back at the age of nine when he used to sing in an Adventist children's choir.

It is there that he was trained how to sing tenor, alto and other notes.

At the age of 15, Brysee was confident that music was a career he wanted to push further and earn from.

Listening and watching Bruno Mars' songs, who is his role model, inspired him to improve his knowledge in music through YouTube tutorials.

Brysee explains that he was able to equip himself with skills in writing, performing, and singing RnB.

The vocalist is expected to release his fifth song titled, "Akavumbi" by February.

"Since I am in my final year at the university, I look forward to completing school and searching for a job that would assist me in sustaining my music career," he emphasises.

The upcoming artiste also notes that prominent artistes should be helpful in every way possible for example through collaborations, or sharing their songs on their platforms as a means of publicity since they have a huge following.