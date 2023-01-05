South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Dam Levels

press release

Dams remain stable in most part of the country, but water users urged to save water

A weekly state of the reservoirs report issued by the Department of Water and Sanitation early this week shows that the volume of water stored in the country's reservoirs has marginally decreased by 0.2%, from 94.4% last week to 94.2% this week. During the corresponding period last year, the national water storage was recorded at 94.1%.

Despite the stable outlook of the national water storage, the Department of Water and Sanitation still calls on all water users to be circumspect in the way they consume water. All water users are urged to use water sparingly and adhere to water restrictions imposed by their respective municipalities in efforts to ensure water security in the country.

The Eastern Cape province, with some areas still experiencing drought phenomenon has recorded a slight increase in its provincial water storage, recording 77.3% this week from 76.9% last week. Last year at this time, the province recorded 64% in water volumes.

The Algoa Water Supply System, with five dams in the drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay area, has recorded a 0.4% decrease, plunging to 15.1% this week from 15.5% last week. The system is 3.6% lower compared to same period last year when it was at 18.7%. The Department, working with Nelson Mandela Bay Metro is implementing various intervention projects in the area to ensure that the system does not fail.

Other water supply systems in Eastern Cape, such as Amathole, Butterworth and Klipplaat are at a healthy state at 101.7%, 100.1% and 100.2% respectively.

The country's economic hub, Gauteng has seen a slight upshot in the provincial water storage from 101.2% last week to 101.8% this week. The Integrated Vaal River System with 14 dams increased to 100.7% this week from 100.5% last week. The system was at 99.9% during the same period last year. The iconic Vaal Dam is spilling at 102.5%.

The Free State dams at 101.5% this week, down from 102.5% last week. The Bloemfontein Water Supply System with four dams supplying water to Mangaung and surrounding areas is down to 99.9% this week from 100.1% last week.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial water storage is at 87.6% this week from 87.1% last week. The Umgeni Water Supply System with five dams is at 104.4% this week from 103.6% last week.

Meanwhile, the Mpumalanga provincial water storage remains unchanged at 97%, same as last week and last year. Northern Cape has taken a biggest dip thus far, shrinking to 98.6% this week from 109.3%.

In Limpopo, the two water supply systems are in a good state, with Polokwane recording a healthy increase to 106.6% from 104%, while Luvuvhu slightly decreased to 100.6% this week from 100.7% last week.

The North West province has seen a slight upshot from 83.5% last week to 84.8% this week. The province's two main water supply systems, namely, Crocodile East and Crocodile West recorded 101.3% and 95.3% respectively this week from 101.0% and 93.6% last week.

The Western Cape province which received its major rains in winter is on a decline slope, recording 60.9% this week from 62.3% last week. The Cape Town Water Supply System with dams supplying water to Cape Town also declined to 68.9% this week from 70.1%.

The Departmental Spokesperson, Wisane Mavasa says work is in ongoing in various parts of the country through bulk water augmentation and intervention projects that will ensure that all communities have adequate water supply.

"We are working closely with Water Services Authorities, to assist them where they have capacity challenges, particularly with operations and maintenance of water infrastructure. The Department is also monitoring the use of grants it set aside to assist municipalities with water projects, to ensure that it is used for the intended purpose," Ms Mavasa emphasised.