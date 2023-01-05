Tanzania: 'Samia Sets the Tone'

SOME members of the political parties' council have commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her determination to strengthen democracy by lifting ban on political rallies.

Equally, they called upon Tanzanians to support the Head of State's vision of opening up the country in all aspects.

This, according to them, will fuel development at individual and national level as well building national unity and solidarity.

Speaking during a press conference yesterday, Chairperson of political party's council, Juma Ali Khatib said President Samia's move needs to be supported by all Tanzanians regardless of their political affiliations.

"Today, we have some members of the political party's council, in the near future we shall have an official meeting that will be attended by all members of the council for the sake of analysing and discussing President Samia's speech," he said.

Mr Khatibu who is the Chairperson of ADA-TADEA party, also reminded political parties to conduct civilised rallies and adhere to the laws of the land.

"We all have a responsibility to full fill, it's our right to conduct political rallies but the event shouldn't end in causing violence's and disintegration among Tanzanians," he said.

Present at the press conference, Chairperson of the Civic United Front (CUF) Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, said President Samia has set the tone and written a record by inviting to the State House all 19 political parties with permanent registrations.

"It has never happened before ever since the establishment of the multi-party system, this shows that our president is so committed to building national unity through her unique philosophy of 4Rs that stands for Reconciliation, Resiliency, Reforms and Rebuilding," he said.

"We at the CUF have received her decisions with all hands and we are so ready to start holding the rallies according to the law," he said, noting that the ban lift has come at the right time.

According to him, since the country will conduct local government elections next year, ahead of the 2025 general election, then it was crucial for the lifting of the ban on political rallies.

For his part, Joseph Selasini of NCCR-Mageuzi said President Samia has been a champion of reconciliation from day one when she assumed the presidential role.

"Dr Samia has been concerned by the political disagreements that is why she came up with her 4Rs philosophy that has not paid off," he said.

His views were seconded by the Chairperson of the Alliance For Democratic Change (ADC) Hamad Rashid, who termed the move as a great milestone achievement in Tanzania's politics.

Like Mr Khatibu, Mr Hamad emphasised on the importance of politicians to adhere to laws, rules and regulations for the sake of avoiding unnecessary misunderstandings between government and political leaders.

Speaking on Tuesday at State House, President Samia said for Tanzania to continue registering sustainable development, there is a need for civilised political rallies that will serve the greater national interest in all aspects.

She also announced the decision to lift a ban on political rallies, emphasising on the need for political parties to play safe by avoiding inciting violence.

"Both of us (government and political parties) have a role to play, we have to ensure peace is maintained for our sustainable development and the rallies have to be conducted in civilised manners," she said.

Adding; "We need to have proper politics that will take our country to greater heights, let's continue having mutual understandings as we are building the same country through different opinions".