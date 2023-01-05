Ethiopia: Some 368,000 Liters of Fuel Transported to Tigray Region in Six Days - Petroleum and Energy Authority

Addis Ababa — Some 368,000 liters of fuel have been transported to Tigray region during the last six days, according to the Petroleum and Energy Authority.

Petroleum and Energy Authority Director-General Sahrela Abdulahi told ENA that efforts have been exerted to ensure uninterrupted supply of fuel to the region.

Recall that the government established a task force to make sure that fuel is directly transported to Tigray region from Djibouti Port.

Accordingly, a total of eight fuel tankers carrying 368,000 liters have arrived at their destinations in the stated period.

The director-general stated that the authority has given permission for the transportation of fuel to region since December 28, 2022.

"Following the peace agreement we have been working on ensuring fuel access primarily up to Shire. However starting from November 28, the authority has given permission to Petroleum Supply Enterprise for the transportation of fuel to the entire region without any preconditions. Thus far, some 8 fuel trucks have been arrived in the region."

Following that, fuel stations in the region, including in the regional capital Mekele have been operating fully, she added.

Additional fuel stations are being repaired and resuming services, it was learned.

The director-general further stated that a task force has been set up to ensure that there is no interruption in the daily supply of fuel to the region.

According to Sahrela, fuel is currently reaching all the cities of the region, including Mekele and Zalanbessa.

Following the Pretoria peace agreement, the Government of Ethiopia is providing all public services, including air transport, banking and telecom services, for Tigray region.