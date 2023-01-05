Tunisia: Saied Points to Urgent Need to Start Construction of 3 Hospitals in Kairouan, Jendouba and Gabes

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied on Wednesday pointed to the urgent need to start the construction of the King Salman bin Abdulaziz Hospital in Kairouan, the Ghardimaou Hospital in Jendouba and the Cancer Hospital in Gabes.

Receiving Health Minister Ali Mrabet, they reviewed the projects underway, the main encountered difficulties, the poor management of some public health facilities and the slowness of judicial procedures in cases related to public funds embezzlement.

The spread of rumours by a communication agency, managed by a foreigner, about the lack of life-saving medicines and the suspension of chemotherapy in an attempt to destabilise the social climate, was also discussed during the meeting.

Saied underlined in this regard, the need to punish any person or party that has traded with the health of citizens, with reference to certain laws to achieve its goals.