Kenya: Nairobi Must Change No Turning Back, Governor Sakaja Tells Off Critics

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has told off critics that he will continue instituting his planned changes in the city and that there is no turning back.

Governor Sakaja was responding to those who have been criticizing his move to kick out long distance Public Service Vehicles out of the CBD, and banning night clubs from residential areas.

His action to relocate PSVs from CBD specifically have put him at loggerheads with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua who asked him to first be consulting before making decisions which affect the businesses of Mt. Kenya people - who gave him votes.

"I have heard saying Nairobi was like this before I was born but I want to tell them that that's why I am the Governor. We must change our city and there is no shortcut about that," Governor Sakaja stated.

Governor Sakaja said although change might be painful, they are necessary for the city to move forward.

"Nairobi is not competing with Kisumu or any other city, we are competing with other international cities and to achieve that we have to make some changes," he stated.