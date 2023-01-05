Angola: Enna Workers Call Off Strike

Luanda — The National Independent Union of Aeronautical and Airport Workers (SNITAA) suspended this Thursday the strike of the workers of the National Air Navigation Company (ENNA-EP), which had started at midnight on Wednesday.

This is a temporary lifting of the strike, taking into account the signing of a "commitment memo" between the SNITAA and the Board of Directors of the National Air Navigation Company (ENNA-EP).

The document which was signed in accordance with the order of the Ministry of Transport after a meeting recommends the immediate fulfilment of one of the points in the Complaint Book and the drafting of a schedule of negotiations to settle outstanding points.

According to a note provided to Media outlets, the union reaffirms its full willingness for dialogue and appeals to its members to resume their work activities with the same zeal and dedication.

The strike aimed at the partial stoppage of some services, as from midnight on Wednesday, due to an alleged general dissatisfaction of the workers presented on 23 May 2022 to the ENNA - EP Board of Directors, through a complaint book.

It would be for an indefinite period, including all categories of operational areas of Communication, Navigation and Surveillance Services (CNS), Aeronautical Information Services (AIS), as well as technical, administrative and management support services of ENNA at a national level.