Angola: Petro Beat Asa, Lead Basketball Championship

4 January 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Petro de Luanda beat away 95-73 Atlético Sport Aviação (ASA) on Wednesday, a match that happened earlier than scheduled as part of the coming 21st round of the regular phase of the senior men's national basketball championship.

Petro de Luanda power forward Jones Pedro scored 17 points, however the top scorer of the match was ASA's João Oliveira with 18 points.

With this result, the defending champions climbed to first position of the championship with 28 points.

On Friday, double round starts (18th and 19th) with following matches:

18th round (Day 6):

Interclube - Casa do Pessoal do Porto do Lobito

Clube de Formação Desportiva Kwanza - Clube Amigos do Basquetebol de Benguela

Vila Clotilde - Akira Academy (6 pm, Citadel Pavilion)

Jesus Christ Basketball - 1° de Agosto

Inter B - ASA

1° August B - Petro B .

19th round (Day 7):

Clube de Formação Desportiva Kwanza - Casa do Pessoal do Porto do Lobito

Vila Clotilde - Clube dos Amigos do Basquetebol de Benguela

ASA - Interclube

1° de Agosto - Inter B

Jesus Christ Basketball - Akira Academy

Petro B - Petro de Luanda

Standing after the 17th round:

1st Petro de Luanda - 28 points

2nd 1° de Agosto - 27

3rd ASA - 25

4th C.P.P. Lobito - 24

5th Petro B - 24

6th Vila Clotilde - 22

7th Inter B - 22

8th Akiria Academy - 22

9th Jesus Cristo Basketball - 21

10th Interclube - 20

11th 1° of August B - 20

12th Clube dos Amigos do Basquete de Benguela - 17

13rd Clube de Formação Desportiva kwanza - 16

