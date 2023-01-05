Angola: Petro Beat Asa, Lead Basketball Championship

Luanda — Petro de Luanda beat away 95-73 Atlético Sport Aviação (ASA) on Wednesday, a match that happened earlier than scheduled as part of the coming 21st round of the regular phase of the senior men's national basketball championship.
Petro de Luanda power forward Jones Pedro scored 17 points, however the top scorer of the match was ASA's João Oliveira with 18 points.
With this result, the defending champions climbed to first position of the championship with 28 points.
On Friday, double round starts (18th and 19th) with following matches:
18th round (Day 6):
Interclube - Casa do Pessoal do Porto do Lobito
Clube de Formação Desportiva Kwanza - Clube Amigos do Basquetebol de Benguela
Vila Clotilde - Akira Academy (6 pm, Citadel Pavilion)
Jesus Christ Basketball - 1° de Agosto
Inter B - ASA
1° August B - Petro B .
19th round (Day 7):
Clube de Formação Desportiva Kwanza - Casa do Pessoal do Porto do Lobito
Vila Clotilde - Clube dos Amigos do Basquetebol de Benguela
ASA - Interclube
1° de Agosto - Inter B
Jesus Christ Basketball - Akira Academy
Petro B - Petro de Luanda
Standing after the 17th round:
1st Petro de Luanda - 28 points
2nd 1° de Agosto - 27
3rd ASA - 25
4th C.P.P. Lobito - 24
5th Petro B - 24
6th Vila Clotilde - 22
7th Inter B - 22
8th Akiria Academy - 22
9th Jesus Cristo Basketball - 21
10th Interclube - 20
11th 1° of August B - 20
12th Clube dos Amigos do Basquete de Benguela - 17
13rd Clube de Formação Desportiva kwanza - 16