Malawi: 7 Inmates Test Positive for Covid-19 At Maula Prison

6 January 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Prison authorities say seven inmates at have tested positive for covid-19 at Maula Prison in Lilongwe.

This is three months since the facility recorded the first cases.

Prison spokesperson, Chimwemwe Shaba said the seven have already been put in isolation.

Centre for Human Rights Education Advice and Assistance (CHREEA) Executive Director, Victor Mhango has attributed the resurfacing of COVID19 to poor conditions in the country's prisons.

The seven inmates have tested positive on Wednesday, 4th January and these are the only active cases at the facility.

