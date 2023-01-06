Kenya: Akombe Named Chief of Peacebuilding At UN Agency Headquartered in New York

Nairobi — Kenya's Roselyn Akombe has been appointed the Chief of Peacebuilding Strategy and Partnerships at United Nations Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs (UNDPPA).

Akombe, who describes herself as an international civil servant, revealed she had landed the role in a tweet on Thursday.

UNDPPA, which is headquartered in New York, works to prevent conflict and sustain peace around the world.

Akombe, who served as a commissioner of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) before fleeing the country ahead of a repeat presidential election ordered by the Supreme Court in 2017, said she was grateful for the appointment.

"It takes patience, perseverance, integrity, consistency and hard work. It has not been easy. There are times you want to give up and then remember that you have many who depend on you. So you keep pushing yourself," she further remarked.

Akombe has been serving as the Governance and Peacebuilding Regional Coordinator at United Nations Development Programme's Regional Service Centre for Africa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with additional offices in Dakar, Senegal and Nairobi, Kenya.

She held the position for two years until December 2022.