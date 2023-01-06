South Africa: Higher Education Warns of Illegal Colleges

6 January 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Higher Education and Training Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has warned prospective students, who want to register at institutions of higher learning, not to fall for bogus colleges.

These institutions, also known as "fly by night" colleges, are not registered with the Sector Education and Training Authorities (Setas), the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) or other relevant bodies as learning institutions.

The Minister warned that these institutions offer qualifications that are not recognised.

"These institutions lure and mislead future students into believing that these colleges offer qualifications that are recognised by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA). These illegal colleges offer compromised qualifications that are not recognised for employment purposes or for further studying," he said.

Nzimande said the department, together with law enforcement, has been hard at work to shut down these bogus colleges.

"The number of colleges that are operating illegally has decreased tremendously over the years. The decrease can be attributed to our monitoring and awareness campaigns, and our collaboration with both print and electronic media," he said.

Prospective students, who want to enrol in private colleges, can check the registration status of that college at:

The department's toll-free number on 0800 872 222

The departmental website at www.dhet.gov.za/resources/registers.

