Casablanca — The Casablanca Stock Exchange opened in the green on Friday, its main index, the MASI, strengthening by 0.71% to 10,111.81 points (pts).

The Morocco Stock Index (MSI 20), an index of the 20 most liquid stocks, as well as the Casablanca ESG 10, a thematic index that calculates the performance of socially responsible companies, rose by 0.87% to 809.68 pts and 1.18% to 768.19 pts respectively.