Tunisia: Number of Tourists Up 98% in Sousse

6 January 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The number of tourists who visited the Sousse-El Kantaoui tourist region rose by 98% in 2022, compared to the same period in 2021.

Sousse tops the list of Tunisian tourist destinations with 76% of visitors in 2019 (reference year), said Local Commissioner for Tourism Taoufik El Gaied.

The number of tourists who had visited Sousse last December 20-31 had been up by 0.5% to 50.988 thousands, against 50.716 tousands in 2019, the same source added.

Hotels in Sousse City and El Kantaoui had accomodated 995.234 tourists in 2022, against 502.022 in 2021, he inidcated.

Likewise, the region also saw a 161.5% rise in the number of overnight stays to 3.483.927, against 1.332.154 in 2021.

Sousse governorate further recorded a 101% increase in the number of visitors from December 21 to 31, reaching 50.988 thousands against 25.353 thousands the previous year.

The number of overnight stays also edged up during the same period, hitting 132.631 against 58.404 in 2021.

The domestic market ranked first in terms of the number of visitors (481.713 thousands), i.e. up 28.5% compared to 2021.

The number of Algerian tourists edged up by 1,000% compared to 2021, according to the Local Tourism Authority.

Hotels in Sousse El Kantaoui accomodated 127.902 thousand Algerian tourists in 2022, including 14.735 thousands on the new year's eve.

The traditional markets also made a comeback, such as the German market as it posted a 692% rise in the number of tourists to 47.015 thousands, the UK market (up 1,000% to 48.837 thousands) and the French market (+386% to 54.157 thousands).

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.