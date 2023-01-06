Tunisia: Olive Harvest Reaches 11,500 Tonnes in Medenine

6 January 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The olive harvest in the governorate of Medenine reached 11,500 tonnes, the equivalent of 2,500 tonnes of olive oil for the 2022-2023 season.

The harvest this season is "modest" compared to previous seasons due to the drought, head of the plant production department at the Medenine Local Authority for Agricultural Development Baghdadi Jarray told TAP.

Regarding the harvest processing, the official said that the region counts for this season 46 oil mills, 20 of which are operational.

16% of olive forests in the region benefited in September and October 2022 from the supplementary irrigation programme, as part of efforts to combat drought repercussions.

