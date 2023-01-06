South Africa: Measles Outbreak Teams on Standby in Tshwane - South African News Briefs - January 6, 2023

Cape Town — Measles Outbreak - Response Teams on Standby

A total of 14 lab-confirmed cases of measles have been found in Tshwane withe the City urging parents to have their children vaccinated, eNCA reports. Health MMC Rina Marx offered assurance that outbreak response teams are on standby and that vaccines are available at clinics across the city.

Universities to Adjust Admission Dates Following Delay in Matric Results

Umalusi, an education quality assurance body, has assured matric pupils tertiary institutions are aware of the delay in the release of their final exam results and may still submit their applications, Eyewitness News reports. The Department of Education said the delay was due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Expert Warns of More Rate Hikes in 2023

Nedbank chief economist Nicky Weimar has said that the bank anticipates at least two more 25 basis points rate hikes within the first six months of 2023, Business Tech writes. According to Weimar, inflation gradually decreased during 2022 to 7%. Following an adjustment in fuel prices, this has been lowered to 6.8%, however this remains high and is well outside the Reserve Bank's target of 3% to 6%. "If consumer inflation comes down really quickly, rates could maybe see a cut next year (2024)," Weimar added.