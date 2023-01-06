Tunisia: Tunisair Express to Operate 2nd Algiers-Tozeur Flight On Jan. 8

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisair Express carrier will operate on January 8 a direct Algiers/Tozeur flight, after a first flight which landed on January 5, 2023, at the Tozeur-Nefta airport.

It is a charter flight commissioned by an Algerian tour operator that offers four-day and three-night stays to its customers, according to Tunisair Express.

Given the success of the operation and the high demand, Tunisair Express and its partner are considering scheduling additional dates, the carrier pointed out.

Tunisair Express explained that it seeks through this operation, to further support tourism in general and the Tozeur destination in particular in matters of international flights.

The carrier has been operating, since March 2022, two regular and weekly direct flights between Tunis and Constantine every Monday and Saturday to boost exchanges between the two countries.

Some 1.088 Algerian tourists visited Tunisia till last December 20, according to the Tourism and Handicrafts Ministry.