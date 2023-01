Tunis/Tunisia — Candidate for the legislative run-off for the Sousse-City-Sousse Sidi Abdelhamid constituency Makrem Lagguem will on Friday appear before the prosecutor of the Sousse 1 Court of First Instance over alleged electoral offences.

Lagguem was placed into custody on Thursday night following a complaint lodged by the Local Authority of the Elections (IRIE) accusing him of distributing money to voters, a source told TAP.