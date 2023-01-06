South Africa: Police Warns Against Unauthorised and Illegal Use of SAPS Property and Uniform

press release

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is warning members of the public against the unauthorised and illegal use of SAPS property which include uniforms, equipment and emblems.

This comes as police have noted a video clip circulating on social media platforms, on which a civilian can be seen in a marked police vehicle wearing an SAPS cap. This unauthorised use of SAPS property and uniform is in direct contravention of the SAPS Act.

To this end, this civilian has committed at least three offences in terms of the SAPS Act; Section 66 (1), 68(1) and 68(3) in that he wore the emblems and official insignia of the SAPS.

The man has thus created a false impression that he is lawfully associated with the police service by being in a marked police vehicle and wearing of the badge and emblem of the SAPS which is protected by law.

The SAPS thus takes this opportunity to educate members of the public that the wearing of uniform or distinctive marks of the SAPS by a person who is not a member or who does not have permission to do so from the National Commissioner is an offence.

Civilians are therefore discouraged from using or wearing police property to avoid having a criminal record.

Police are investigating this matter.