Kenya Power Warns of New Trick By Fraudsters Offering Cheap Tokens to Con Kenyans

6 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — Kenya Power and Lighting Company has warned Kenyans of a new trick being used by fraudsters to con customers by offering them cheap tokens.

In a statement, the power company on Friday said that the fraudsters target unsuspecting customers who use mobile phones to buy tokens.

It explained that the fraudsters who pose as company officials text messages offering cheap tokens or make phone calls threatening to disconnect power over non-payment.

"For instance, disguised as officials from our Company, they send you text messages with offers of #TokensMwitu, or make telephone calls with demands to disconnect your supply for non-payment, then they ask the victims to send them money through a private mobile money number," a statement from KPLC reads.

To avoid being conned, Kenya Power has asked customers to only buy your tokens or settle your power bills through Mpesa Paybill numbers 888880 and 888888 for prepaid and postpaid services respectively, or other authorized channels.

