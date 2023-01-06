Kenya's Oldest Man? No, Viral Photos Show Indonesian Man

6 January 2023
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Dancan Bwire

IN SHORT: A series of photos doing the rounds on social media in Kenya at the end of 2022 are claimed to show "the oldest man in Kenya" celebrating his 146th birthday. But this is not true - the photos are of an Indonesian man and at least six years old.

Photos showing an old man allegedly celebrating his 146th birthday have attracted social media attention in Kenya.

Facebook users who posted the photos claimed that they show the oldest man in Kenya.

"Meet Mzee John Kiplagat from Nandi, arguably the oldest man in Kenya. Born in 1876, he celebrated 146 years on earth [a] few days ago," a Facebook page captioned the photos in part. It has been reposted more than 5,000 times.

"Mzee" is Kiswahili for "old man". The surname given - Kiplagat - is common in the Kalenjin community of the Rift Valley region of western Kenya. Nandi is a county in the region.

The photos have been posted here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.

But do the photos show the oldest man in Kenya? We checked.

Photos from Indonesia in Southeast Asia

Using a reverse image search, we found the photos on a photography website.

Here the man is identified as "Mr Sodimejo known as Mbah Goto" from Sragen city in the Central Java province of Indonesia, a country in Southeast Asia.

According to the caption to the photos, published in 2016, Sodimejo was celebrating his 146th birthday and was born in 1870.

According to Reuters, Indonesian media reported that Sodimejo was the world's oldest person, citing his identity papers. He died in 2017.

However, according to Guinness World Records, Jeanne Louise Calment from France is the oldest person to ever live. She reportedly died in 1997 at the age of 122. Guinness World Records makes no mention of the Indonesian man.

The photos do not show the oldest person in Kenya.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.