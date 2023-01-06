Tanzania: Simba Exits Mapinduzi Cup, Returns to Dar

Following decimal performance at the 2023 Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar, Simba have arrived safely in Dar es Salaam on Friday afternoon.

The Reds are the first Mainland side to farewell the competition at a tender stage after finishing on second place in group C with 3 points.

From the group, Mlandege FC have marched on into the semifinals as they topped the group with 4 points and they succeeded to sun Simba 1-0 in their second fixture.

Mlandege are therefore a team which deprived Simba an opportunity to defend the Mapinduzi Cup title for the second time in a row.

Also, KVZ FC who finished on third place in the group with one point have been shown an exit door hence will have to work hard to excel in the next year's edition of the competition.

According to Simba's Assistant Coach Juma Mgunda, the squad will pitch a camp to prepare for the approaching premier league matches.

The Msimbazi giants welcome Mbeya City at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam on January 17th with both teams eyeing for maximum points.

It is going to be the first competitive match for the newly signed Head Coach Roberto Oliviera who has already claimed that he wants to propel Simba to the promised land in CAF Champions League (CAF CL).