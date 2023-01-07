Zimbabwe Targets World-Class Waste Management Standards

GOVERNMENT is aiming at achieving world-class standards when it comes to waste management, an official has said.

Environment Minister Mangaliso Ndlovu made the revelation during a clean up exercise in Redcliff on Friday.

He called for local authorities to set up modern waste management infrastructure to support the dream.

Ndlovu added that a clean environment will be a strong anchor for the country's economic growth.

"A clean environment will be a strong anchor for a growing economy. We need to work in unison and propel our economy to greater heights while also providing environmental stewardship, we should all be reminded that national clean up is an important event in our calendar and is here to stay," he said.

"A clean environment coupled in vast natural resources that we have in our country will surely drive our economy to greater heights. However, this can only happen if we utilise natural resources in a sustainable manner to ensure that waste is handled in a manner that does not lead to pollution.

"Let us guard our natural capital jealously and work towards promoting a circular economy. As we begin the year now let us work tirelessly in reclaiming our glory days and be the reference point internationally when it comes to solid waste issues," he said.

To achieve sustainable waste management, Ndlovu called on local authorities to ensure that they install waste management infrastructure at all service centres.

"In addition, the business community, and corporates have to work together, within local authorities in setting up waste management infrastructure especially waste recycling cages," he said.

Ndlovu added that companies should come up with programmes to follow through waste that would come from their productions.