South Sudan Security Forces Detain 6 State Media Employees

6 January 2023
Committee to Protect Journalists (New York)
press release

Nairobi — South Sudanese authorities should immediately and unconditionally release all journalists detained this week and ensure the press can work freely, the Committee to Protect Journalists said Friday.

On Tuesday, January 3, agents with the National Security Service detained six journalists with the state-run South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation, according to multiple media reports and three people familiar with the arrests who spoke to CPJ on condition of anonymity, citing fear of retaliation.

The journalists are under investigation for allegedly leaking a video clip widely circulated on social media in December, which appeared to show the country's president urinating on himself, those reports said. SSBC did not air that footage, an official from the broadcaster told the independent outlet Radio Tamazuj.

"Authorities' arrests of six employees of the South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation matches a pattern of security personnel resorting to arbitrary detention whenever officials deem coverage unfavorable," said CPJ's sub-Saharan Africa representative, Muthoki Mumo. "Authorities should unconditionally release these six SSBC employees and ensure that they can work without further intimidation or threat of arrest."

Those detained are control room director Joval Tombe, camera operator and technician Victor Lado, camera operators Joseph Oliver and Jacob Benjamin, camera operator and technician Mustafa Osman, and control room technician Cherbek Ruben, according to the media reports and the people who spoke to CPJ.

As of Friday evening, the six remained in detention at the National Security Service headquarters, known as Blue House, according to those sources and a statement by the Union of Journalists of South Sudan.

CPJ called and texted South Sudan Information Minister Michael Makuei for comment on Friday evening, but did not immediately receive any replies. He told the U.S. Congress-funded broadcaster Voice of America that people should wait to learn why the journalists were detained.

When CPJ called Elijah Alier, managing director of South Sudan's Media Authority, a statutory regulator, he declined to comment, saying he was out of office.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Committee to Protect Journalists. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.