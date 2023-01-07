Zimbabwe: Cunning Suspected Drug Peddler Grows 700 Marijuana Plants At Church Premises

7 January 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

Spread This News

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Saturday arrested one Lawrence Mutizwa on allegations of planting 700 marijuana (mbanje) plants at a church premises in the suburb of Westlea, Harare.

Police spokesperson Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest on ZRP official Twitter account and urged the public to say no to illegal drugs.

"On 06 January 2023, police in Harare acted on received information and arrested Lawrence Mutizwa (54) in connection with unlawful cultivation of 700 plants of dagga at Pinnacle Baptist Church Stand, Westlea #notoillegaldrugs."

The offence of cultivating cannabis carries a maximum sentence of 15 years.

In 2018 Zimbabwe became one of the first in Africa to legalise the production of cannabis for medicinal and research purposes, hoping for a fresh income stream of badly needed export dollars.

The nation recently scrapped rules requiring sole state ownership for cannabis farming to encourage investment in the plant for industrial and medicinal use.

However all farmers are required to be registered and licenced by the Medicines Control Act of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency.

So far they have issued about 57 licences.

Cannabis is seen as a less harmful alternative to cigarettes and its cannabidiol (CBD) widely accepted as a natural remedy.

However there are challenges in growing it such as remain, huge cost of getting set up amid tight regulations, the requirement to use a greenhouse to meet the criteria for 'organically grown' cannabis necessary to be able to sell it to the medical market.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.