Kenya: Two Underage Boys Among 3 More Suspects Arrested in Lgbtq+ Activist Edwin Chiloba's Murder

Nairobi — Two underage boys are among three more suspects arrested in the murder of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender+ (LGBTQ+) activist Edwin Chiloba.

According to Police Spokesperson Resila Onyango, the three aided the prime suspect in carrying the metal box used in disposing Chiloba's body.

Onyango said that detectives have also detained a car that was used in disposing the body on the road.

She indicated that a love triangle is among the theories they are pursuing for now.

The three are expected in court on Monday for miscellaneous application to detain them as the probe goes on.

The prime suspect in the murder of fashionsita Jackton Odhiambo confessed to killing the model over allegations that he cheated on him.

Police revealed Jackton executed the murder with the help of his two friends. .

The suspect said he murdered Chiloba as revenge for betraying him.

Jackton who had been staying with the deceased for one year in Eldoret was arrested on Friday as the main suspect in the murder.

The two lived together as husband and wife.

Chiloba's caretaker Alex Nyamweya said that Jackton called him using Chiloba's phone on January informing him that he was vacating the house they lived in.

Police said Jackton vacated the house with immediate effect.

Jackton is a Nairobi based freelance photographer and had joined the deceased for New Year celebrations.

Police disclosed Jackton told curious neighbors who had smelt a bad smell from a house Chiloba stayed with him and two others that it was a dead rat that had died therein and he was making efforts to remove it.

"He told the neighbors it was a dead rat that was smelling when they sought to know what was smelling from the house they lived," Uasin Gishu county DCI boss Peter Kimulwo said.

The body was dumped in Hurlingham near Kipkaren in Eldoret.

The neighbors had seen Jackton with the metal box a day earlier.

Kimulwo said preliminary findings show the deceased appeared to have been strangled and one eye was gouged out.

He said police were informed by a chief that a metal box was dropped by roadside in Kipkaren area on January 3 2023.

Residents found a dead body of an adult wrapped in a woman's dress in the metal box with no identification documents.