South Sudan: National Security Arrests Journalists Over Footage of President Kiir Urinating On Himself

8 January 2023
South Sudan News Agency

Nairobi, — South Sudan's National Security has detained six journalists who work for the state-run South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation Television (SSBCTV) over a viral video showing President Salva Kiir peeing on himself, Patrick Oyet, the Head of South Sudan Union of Journalists told the Reuters news agency.

The arrest comes weeks after footage of Kiir, showing the President wetting on himself at a public function on December 13, 2022.

[The journalists] "are suspected of having knowledge on how the video of the President urinating himself came out," Patrick Oyet said.

South Sudan Ministry of Information, Communication, Technology, and Postal Services says the detained journalists knew who was behind the release of the video and that the footage of Kiir showing he was urinating on himself was never aired by the SSBCTV.

The detained SSBC journalist are Jacob Benjamin, Mustafa Osman, Victor Lado, Joval Tombe, Cherbek Ruben, and Joseph Oliver.

South Sudan National Security has little or no tolerance for journalists who are critical of the government.

Read the original article on SSNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 South Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.