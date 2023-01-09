Sudan: Final Phase of the Political Process Inaugurated

8 January 2023
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The final phase of the political process in the country facilitated by the tripartite mechanism (the African Union, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the United Nations) launched the the final phase of the political process in the Friendship Hall in Khartoum today to reach a final agreement.

The parties to the framework agreement represented in the military components and the various civilian political forces hope to reach a final and fair political agreement that leads to a civilian-led government that will manage the transitional period.

The final stage of the political process includes five axes, represented in justice and transitional justice, security and military reform, review and evaluation of the peace agreement, the dismantling of the June 30 regime, in addition to the issue of eastern Sudan.

The inaugural session was attended by the President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, l, and his deputy Lieutenant General Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo, Commander of the Rapid Support Forces, heads and leaders of the political parties and components that signed the framework agreement, and representatives of the tripartite mechanism and diplomatic missions in Sudan.

