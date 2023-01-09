Namibia: Geingob, Masisi Meet in Windhoek

8 January 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

President Hage Geingob and Botswana's president Mokgweetsi Masisi had a closed-door meeting at State House in Windhoek on Sunday.

In a comment on Twitter, the Presidency said Masisi was in Namibia on a working visit to discuss matters of bilateral and regional concern.

On its part Botswana's presidency said the two heads of state discussed the official opening of the one-stop border crossing at the Buitepos and Mamuno border posts, which is to be known as the Trans-Kalahari-Mamuno checkpoint, later this year.

Geingob and Masisi also discussed matters pertaining to self-sufficiency in food production and the establishment of medical facilities in the Southern African Development Community region.

Namibia's deputy prime minister and minister of international relations and cooperation, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, also had a meeting with Botswana's minister of foreign affairs, Lemogang Kwape, during Masisi's visit to Windhoek.

Masisi and his team returned to Botswana after their meetings.

