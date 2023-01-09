Namibia: Only 1 Percent of Namibians Donate Blood

THE Blood Transfusion Service of Namibia (NamBTS) says only 1% of the Namibian population donates blood annually.

NamBTS spokesperson Titus Shivute says the service has observed a drop in blood transfusion, and to meet the demand for blood and blood products given to patients, it needs to collect an average of 160 blood donations daily.

"Despite efforts by NamBTS to ensure there are sufficient blood and blood products available countrywide during the festive season and recent preceding public holidays, we have observed a significant drop in our blood reserves for patients in hospitals after the turn of the new year," he says.

Shivute says currently in reduced supply are the O-type and B-type blood groups.

"We appeal to all blood donors to donate within the course of this week to ensure that lives are saved. With only 1% of the Namibian population donating blood annually, we need the assistance of more Namibians of all blood types to donate blood regularly this year," he says.

Shivute says donors should be between the ages of 16 and 65, in good health, and weigh more than 50kg.

"They should be committed to helping others and lead a sexually safe lifestyle," he says.

NamBTS provides free transport for blood donors on request.

All donors will receive a complementary N$30 airtime as a token of appreciation.