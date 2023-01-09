Egypt: Suez Canal - Floating Library Docked At Port Said Port Aims At Spreading Hope, Strengthening Ties Between World Peoples

Deputy head of the General Authority For Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) Mohamed Beraia said MV Logos Hope, the world's largest floating library currently docking at Port Said Port, aims at spreading hope and fostering ties between world peoples.

In an interview over the phone on Sunday 8/1/2023 with Good Morning Egypt program, aired on the Egyptian TV channel 1, the SCZone official said the number of visitors flocking into the ship reached 18,500, adding that the age of visitors vary between 14 to 60 years-old.

The massive vessel arrived at Port Said on Jan 4 and visitors would pay EGP 5 as a nominal ticket fee, he added.

MV Logos Hope will depart for the Port of Aqaba in Jordan after concluding its Port Said visit.

The ship is the largest floating book fair in the world with more than 400 volunteers of 60 nationalities.

It offers over 5,000 titles of books and aims to provide thousands of daily visitors worldwide with the opportunity to purchase quality literature.

According to the SCZone head the massive turnout of Egyptians, thronging into the ship reflect great cultural awareness and keenness on part of Egyptians to get acquainted with the floating book fair and its activities.

Over the past 13 years, MV Logos Hope has visited more than 150 countries and has received over 49 million visitors.

The ship, a one-of-its kind, sails around the world as a floating library and bookstore, is currently visiting the Egyptian northern port after 12 years of its earlier visit to the country.

It will then head to Aqaba Port in Jordan, on 23 January.

The ship, measuring 132 meter-long, opens to the public daily except Sunday.

The ship is operated by about 400 unpaid volunteers from more than 60 different nationalities, where the staff strive to bring knowledge, help and hope to the people of the world.

MENA