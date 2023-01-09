Kenya: 10 Admitted in Kisii Over Anthrax Outbreak

Kisii — Ten people are admitted to various hospitals in Kisii County following an anthrax outbreak in Sugubo village,Bobasi constituency a border in Kisii and Trans in Narok County.

The outbreak was reported on Thursday last week where at least ten animals were confirmed dead.

Agriculture County Executive Magret Obaga said at least ten cows died increasing the fatalities to 13.

The county has deployed more veterinary officers to the region to carry out a free vaccination campaign to mitigate further deaths.

"We have restricted animal movements as we roll out the vaccination campaign on Monday," the CEC indicated.

The executive, however, said primary vaccination was being concentrated around Sugubo ahead of the official roll out.

The larger rollout of the drive would take place at Nyamache Monday.

Meanwhile, residents of Sugubo suspect cross border interactions of the animals at the local market with those in Transmara has something to do with the break out.

One household in the area said their animals were wiped out Sartuday alone.

Many of those rushed to hospital are said to had feasted meat from the carcass.

They are, however, out of danger according to doctors attending to them.

Obaga advised the residents to report any further incidents of the breakout as preparations get underway to deal with it.

"We appeal those who present symptoms related to anthrax to seek medical treatment," the County CEC stated.