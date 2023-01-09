Tunisia Sees 32% Rise in Fruit Export Earnings in 2022

8 January 2023
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The value of Tunisia's fruit exports grew 32% in the period running from January to December 21, 2022, to TND 176.250 million against TND 133.810 million during the same period in 2021, export manager at the National Inter-branch Group for Fruits Tarek Tira told TAP.

Exported quantities amounted to nearly 68,443 tonnes by December 21 compared to

48,550 tonnes during the same period in 2021, posting a 41% rise.

Libya is still the top importer with the volume of sales rising to 57,990 tonnes until December 21 against 39, 827 tonnes during the same period one year earlier.

Italy took the second spot with over 6,000 tonnes, that is about 9% of total exports, followed by France (1,077 tonnes) and the United Arab Emirates (833 tonnes).

Exports to Qatar dropped in value as they totalled TND 4.6 million from January to December 2022 down from TND 6.2 million during the sme period in 2021.

The volume of exports followed suit, trending downward with 418 tonnes in comparison with 474 tonnes in 2021.

Watermelons are in the lead with 19,329 tonnes (TND 23.5 million), followed by peaches with 12,100 tonnes (over TND 36 million).

