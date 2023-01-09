Angola: Sonangol Opens Tender for Import of Oil By-Products

7 January 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Sonangol launched on Friday in Luanda an international tender, simplified by material criteria, for the import of crude oil by-products.

In a statement to which ANGOP has had access, Sonangol said that the measure aims to meet domestic demand for petrol and diesel, during the period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.

For that purpose, the document states, "21 companies were invited, from which the winner will be selected, to supply oil by-products, using the Delivery At Place system (DAP) in Luanda, to replace the current supplier, whose contract ends on 31 March.

Sonangol, Angola´s National Fuel Company, is a state-owned oil company.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.