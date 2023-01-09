Angola: Sonangol Opens Tender for Import of Oil By-Products

Luanda — Sonangol launched on Friday in Luanda an international tender, simplified by material criteria, for the import of crude oil by-products.

In a statement to which ANGOP has had access, Sonangol said that the measure aims to meet domestic demand for petrol and diesel, during the period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.

For that purpose, the document states, "21 companies were invited, from which the winner will be selected, to supply oil by-products, using the Delivery At Place system (DAP) in Luanda, to replace the current supplier, whose contract ends on 31 March.

Sonangol, Angola´s National Fuel Company, is a state-owned oil company.