Tanzania: Dr Tax Commends Ministry's Staff for Promoting Economic Diplomacy

THE Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Dr Stergomena Tax has commended the ministry's staff for their efforts in promoting economic diplomacy in 2022 while asking them to continue with the same spirit this year.

Dr Tax expressed appreciations on Sunday in Dodoma as he met the ministry's staff for the first time since she was appointed by President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan to hold the position in October last year.

During the meeting, the minister highlighted areas that the ministry managed to coordinate efficiently, including the trips of national leaders abroad and leaders' participation in regional and international meetings.

In particular, Dr Tax said the ministry's staff also performed well in organising Joint Permanent Commission (JPCs) meetings for cooperation.

Similarly, the minister encouraged the ministry's staff to continue working hard while embracing professionalism, integrity and patriotism in supervising the national interests while representing the country in regional and international platforms.

"The ministry's staff have to improve their performance to meet the expectations of the sixth phase government led by Dr Samia which aim at improving both regional and international relations for economic and political benefits," she underscored.

In a related development, the minister instructed all staff under her ministry to adhere to the laws, principles and guidelines when carrying out their responsibilities.

She further urged them to protect the constitution and recognise the limits of their responsibilities and maintain confidentiality.

The minister also directed them to fast-track completion of the Foreign Policy of 2001 in time so as to include changes and development that have occurred in the world.

The minister also directed them to design a monitoring system which will have the ability to measure the performance of the Ministry and each staff as well as emphasised a team working among departments.