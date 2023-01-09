Kenya: Methodist University Bans Thigh-High Slits, Dreadlocks, Extravagant Necklines

9 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ann Kamau and Correspondent

Nairobi — The Kenya Methodist University has banned wearing of dreadlocks short skirts and those with exaggerated slits in a new dress code directive issues by the institution's Dean of Students.

In a Memo shared by Dr Esther Mbaabu on January 5, the university said all students are required to comply with the University code of dressing and wear appropriate attire.

"All student's are required to comply with the university code of dressing and wear appropriate attire during study, at the mealtime in the dinning hall and in the University functions," Dr. Mbaabu said.

The female students are prohibited from wearing tumbo cuts, body tight trousers, bare backs tops, mini-skirts, skirts whose slits is above knee line and dresses/ blouses with neckline running down more than 4 inches.

Male students are prohibited from wearing earrings, untucked shirts, vest that show bare chest, hats/caps in classes and offices.

Mbaabu also added that male students have been prohibited from plaiting their hair and having dreadlocks.

Failure to comply to the new rules will attract disciplinary action, the dean said.

