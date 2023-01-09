South Africa: Minister Mchunu to Inspect Welbedacht Pipeline Site

9 January 2023
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), Minister Senzo Mchunu, together with Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, are expected to conduct an inspection of the Welbedacht pipeline site in the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality on Monday.

According to the department, the project is aimed at augmenting water into the Bloemfontein integrated water system which has been "experiencing challenges".

"The project, which involves a construction of the new 1000mm diameter bypass pipeline from Lieuwkop chamber to the Brandkop reservoir, is part of the interventions being implemented by the Department of Water and Sanitation, through its implementing agent, Bloem Water, to ensure adequate supply of potable water to the residents of the Metro.

"The Greater Bloemfontein Water Supply System has been experiencing challenges of insufficient potable water supply to its residents with a shortfall of up to 61% Ml/day," the department said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.