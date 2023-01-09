Tanzania: Use Literature to Preserve Customs, Local Authors Urged

MINISTER for Social Welfare Development, Elderly, Gender and Children, Ms Riziki Pembe Juma has reminded authors of books including novels to use literature to preserve local traditions, customs and culture.

She gave the advice when gracing the launch of a new novel titled 'Fanani' authored by Ms Zainab Alwi Bahroon. The event was held at the Rahaleo Music Studio Hall, Zanzibar City.

Ms Riziki pointed out that literature is one of the ways of communicating with readers; therefore, it is an opportunity to conserve the country's culture, while promoting it through writing, and also encouraging and supporting upcoming writers.

"We are proud that Zanzibar, for many years, has produced many famous writers in literature such as Mr Mohamed Said Abdulla, Professor Said Ahmed, and Mr Adam Shafi. Their work spread beyond the African continent," Ms Riziki explained.

She praised 'Fanani' book as one of the best Novels in this era, as it teaches and reminds readers about many things, as well as enlightening them on issues of proper parenting and upbringing of children.

Minister Riziki informed the gathering that the new book also teaches children, who can read and understand about the pleasures and displeasures of the world, and how to become a good citizen.

In a related development, Ms Riziki raised concern over the decline of reading culture in recent years, despite the fact that reading has been simplified by the growing Information Technology (IT) meant to enable people every time and everywhere to have access to the books.

In addition, she asked the public to read the new book because its content is educative to the society and highlights many issues of human life.

"Sometimes it is not good to blame the current generation for moral decay, but let us also reflect and raise concern on the behaviours of adults/parents. It is pity that some parents are the ones who mislead children. They are simply being irresponsible," Ms Riziki said.

She also urged writers and members of the public to make the best use of Kiswahili language.

Elaborating, she commended Ms Zainab for her courage in composing the novel as well as expressing her delight at seeing it being written by a woman.

The gathering also presented an opportunity for the Minister to remind people on their responsibilities in fighting all forms of Gender Based Violence (GBV), particularly the devastating sexual abuse of women and children.

The Zanzibar Commissioner for Culture in the Ministry of Information, Youth, Culture and Sports Dr Omar Salum said that the world has been changing fast, so it is good to read what is written in the novel carefully and utilise it as one of the guidelines in raising children well-being.