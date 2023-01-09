Uganda: Archbishop Kaziimba Warns Government Agencies Over Land Grabbers

Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr. Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has lashed out at government agencies that continue to watch as land grabbers take advantage of poor people.

He made the remarks while paying tribute to the late Peter Nyombi whom he described as a peacemaker and advocate of reconciliation.

Kaziimba, who was the chief guest at the launch of the late Attorney General and Member of Parliament, Nyombi's biography by his son Solomon Ignatius Nyombi at Hotel Africana, commended the late for his enormous contribution to the Church and the State.

"He was my Diocesan Chancellor when I was the Bishop of Mityana Diocese. He is the one who administered my oath on my consecration. He contributed generously towards development projects and successfully defended the Diocese at all fronts,"Kaziimba said.

He noted that Nyombi was a peacemaker who always wanted reconciliation and dialogue all the time.

"He was very humble and always told me about how he wished his family and the disadvantaged people success," he said.

He decried the rampant cases of land grabbing of Church land and land belonging to the disadvantaged by selfish and corrupt people. Kaziimba wonders why people are striving to amass wealth through illegal means.

Several speakers at the launch who included former Chief Justice, Benjamin Odoki; the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Rt Rev Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira; former Vice Chancellor of Uganda Christian University, Rev. Canon Dr. John Senyonyi.

The Consular General of Uganda's Consulate in Dubai, Henry Mayega described the Nyombi as an honest, humble, respectful and dependable man.

Nyombi's son and author of his biography said that he authored the book to keep his father's legacy alive and clear the lies that were being told about his father.

"There is a side of my dad that many people never knew about. He never wanted to respond to most of the issues in the media but he would often kneel down and pray. He regularly visited his constituency in Nakasongola to meet his people and listen to them," he said.

He noted that the vision to write the book began when his father was still alive and he kept encouraging him to write until he died in 2018.

The late Peter Nyombi was a Ugandan lawyer who served as Attorney General from 27th May 2011 to 1st March 2015. He also served as the Member of Parliament for Buruuli County in Nakasongola District and Chancellor of Mityana Diocese among other portfolios in the Church and the State.