Mauritius: Mauritian Surgeons Trained By Professor Cyrus Tabatabay On Eye Surgeries

In a bid to continuing professional development for high-level specialists and providing training for the creation of a new generation of young eye surgeons, the President of the Teaching Eyes Surgery (TES) Foundation of Switzerland, Professor Cyrus Tabatabay, is in Mauritius for a three-week period.

In this context, Professor Tabatabay performed eye surgeries on Mauritian patients, today, at the New Souillac Hospital whereby local ophthalmologists gained first-hand experiences on cataract and vitrectomy surgeries. Professor Tabatabay will continue the mentoring of local surgeons during his stay.

This initiative will further strengthen partnership with the Mauritian Government and the Foundation.

In a statement, Professor Tabatabay underlined that Mauritius has a highly prevalent diabetic population requiring either laser or more complex surgical treatment and these require extensive training.

He indicated that more Ophthalmic surgeries can be performed in the country with help of emerging technologies, upgrading of equipment and infrastructure as well as additional training to local surgeons.

From January to November 2022, 4 717 cataract surgeries, 489 Chalazion surgeries, 1 901 eye surgeries, and 434 vitrectomies have been performed at the Moka Eye Hospital while a total of 2 046 cataract surgeries have been performed at the New Souillac Hospital.