Tunisia: Successful Heart Transplant Performed At Rabta Hospital in Tunis

Tunis/Tunisia — Medical and paramedical teams on Saturday successfully performed a heart transplant.

This is the 21st successful heart transplant performed under the supervision of the National Centre for the Promotion of Organ Transplantation at the Rabta Hospital's surgery ward, reads a Health Ministry press release.

On this occassion, the ministry commended this new medical success achieved thanks to the efforts of the medical and paramedical teams at the surgical ward (managed by Dr.Raouf Denguir), the functional exploration and cardiac resuscitation ward (managed by Dr. Mohamed Sami Mourali) and the anaesthesia and resuscitation ward (managed by Dr. Adel Ammous).