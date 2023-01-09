Kenya: KRA Intercepts Uncustomed Ethanol Worth Sh15mn

9 January 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), in collaboration with a multiagency team, has intercepted two trucks ferrying 132 and 156 drums of uncustomed ethanol worth Sh15million.

The seized consignment had an estimated tax implication of Sh35 million.

According to a statement from the taxman, the intercepted trucks' registration numbers were concealed with those of foreign number plates.

The trucks were intercepted at Kimana, Loitoktok in Kajiado County, and have been detained at the Loitoktok border office.

"KRA is determined to ensure that there is a fair playing ground for legitimate business to thrive. The public is encouraged to undertake legitimate business to avoid prosecution," the statement read.

It is estimated that KRA loses about Sh53 billion in tax evasion every quarter of the year.

Commissioner for Tax investigations and enforcements Kenya Revenue Authority says the money lost was primarily from cases already in court.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.