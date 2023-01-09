Kenya: KRA Intercepts Uncustomed Ethanol Worth Sh15mn

Nairobi — The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), in collaboration with a multiagency team, has intercepted two trucks ferrying 132 and 156 drums of uncustomed ethanol worth Sh15million.

The seized consignment had an estimated tax implication of Sh35 million.

According to a statement from the taxman, the intercepted trucks' registration numbers were concealed with those of foreign number plates.

The trucks were intercepted at Kimana, Loitoktok in Kajiado County, and have been detained at the Loitoktok border office.

"KRA is determined to ensure that there is a fair playing ground for legitimate business to thrive. The public is encouraged to undertake legitimate business to avoid prosecution," the statement read.

It is estimated that KRA loses about Sh53 billion in tax evasion every quarter of the year.

Commissioner for Tax investigations and enforcements Kenya Revenue Authority says the money lost was primarily from cases already in court.