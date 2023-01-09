Kenya: Ruto Tasks Gachagua to Lead Coffee Sector Reforms, Mudavadi to Oversee Govt Delivery

Nairobi — President William Ruto has assigned Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua leadership over coffee sector reforms in a news Executive Order replacing an initial one issued last year.

Under Executive Order 1 of 2023, Ruto also mandated Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi to oversee a docket he named Goverment Delivery Services which ostensibly replaces the Presidential Delivery Unit during his predecessor's era.

DP Gachagua will oversight coffee sector reforms spearheaded by the Coffee Sub-Sector Reforms Implementation Standing Committee in addition to functions domiciled in the Office of the Deputy President.

The office's constitutional functions include being a principal assistance to the President and chairing the Inter-Government Budget and Economic Council (IBEC).

Gachagua will also chair the International Development Partnership Coordination and National and County governments Honours Advisory Committee.

Additionally, he will chair the Nairobi Rivers Commission, which is spearheading efforts to clean and reclaim Nairobi rivers.

Ruto also defined Mudavadi's responsibilities to include oversight of implementation of government policies, programs and projects in liaison with the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government led by Prof Kithure Kindiki.

He is also to chair and coordinate the national government legislative agenda across all ministries and state departments.

Additionally, both Gachagua and Mudavadi will perform any other roles assigned to them by the President.

President Ruto unveiled the structure of his government in October 2022 creating a new office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary so as to accommodate Mudavadi who backed his presidential bid.

As part of measures to demarcate the Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary and that of Deputy President, the President moved the Prime CS Mudavadi to sit at Kenya Railways Headquarters, off Haile Selassie Avenue, while DP Gachagua retained the Harambee Annex, opposite the Office of the President, both off Harambee Avenue, which Ruto initially occupied as Deputy President.

DP Gachagua's office has been allocated two Principal Secretaries: Julius Korir (Cabinet Affairs), Teresia Malokwe (Devolution), in addition to Chief of Staff George Macgoye and Paul Muraya, the Private Secretary to the DP.

Similarly, the office of the Prime Secretary has two Principal Secretaries: Esther Ngero (Performance and Delivery Management), Aurelia Rono (Parliamentary Affairs). Joseph Busiega is the office's Chief of Staff.