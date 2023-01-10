Tanzania: Govt Bans Salt Importation

THE government has banned the importation of salt, a move aimed at boosting the domestic market for locally produced products in the country.

The Minister for Investment, Industry and Trade Dr Ashatu Kijaji made the announcement here saying the country has enough salt, especially raw salt produced locally.

She made the statement here late last week when she visited the salt production areas in Mtwara Region.

"Based on the statistics available, the country has no shortage of salt, especially raw salt," she said, noting that the country currently produces enough salt to serve the population.

She said the country released the importation of salt in 2008 following the emergence of El-nino which affected the country producing the salt locally.

According to Dr Kijaji, after the end of El-nino the local producers proceeded with the production and, thus, making the country to have enough stock.

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of Salt Producers Association in Mtwara, Ms Hawa Ghasia, pointed out that availability of iodine to the locally produced salt was a problem, calling for the government's intervention.

She said the cost of importing the iodine was high, a situation which hinders local producers from producing and selling Iodised salt in the country.

Responding, Deputy Minister for Minerals, Dr Stephen Kiruswa, said the ministry was in talks with the ministry of Health to start releasing iodine as a free chemical to be added in the salt produced in the country.

"We (Ministry of Minerals) are in talks with the ministry of Health to convince them to provide the iodine because it is a mineral necessary for human health," he said.