Kenya: 10 Fun Things to Do in Nairobi This January 2023

Nairobi is a beautiful city.

You don't have to leave the city to witness and 'hang out' with the big five- it is the only city in the world with a national park within its borders, and packed with many unique attractions. There is always something fun outdoor to do in Nairobi especially on the weekends. So, this January, don't just Netflix and chill. Get out of the house and experience the many things that Nairobi has to offer. We have a few suggestions to get you going.

1) Go Bowling & Foosballing

Strikez is the perfect setting for novelty dates or an afternoon out with friends. It is set over a gigantic open floor space on the 1st floor of Westgate mall, and comes complete with a 10-lane bowling alley, pool tables, arcade games including Foosball, a bar and a dining area with a retro ambience and TV monitors where you can watch the game.

As far as design goes, the space is fitted with cosy furniture for you and your crew while you play, pods to sit and dine and dim and neon lighting that will take you straight to a boutique club.

2) Visit Nairobi National Park

Nairobi is often described as "The World's only Wildlife Capital."

A game drive to the Nairobi National park is a wonderful way to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of life and go explore the wild. The Park is home to a wide variety of wildlife including the endangered black rhino, lions, leopards, cheetahs, hyenas, buffaloes, giraffes and diverse birdlife with over 400 species recorded. You will get to see so many of the Big Five. It is a perfect treat.

3) A ride inside the Two Rivers Mall Ferris Wheel

It is Kenya's first and only Ferris wheel, located at Two Rivers Mall- Nairobi. Standing tall at 60 meters high above ground and 55 meters in Diameter, with a capacity of 240 people per rotation, it is currently Africa's largest Ferris wheel.

One ticket ride makes two revolutions every 14 minutes and costs Kshs 500. The slow wheel rotation is on purpose to give passengers a chance to enjoy the views and for people to board and disembark without the wheel having to stop. There's none of that stop-and-start business of most ferris wheels, just a constant loop around taking in the fabulous views.

4) Bead making and pottery at Kazuri

Kazuri is home to top quality Ceramic Jewelry and Pottery.

A visit to the workshop and craft centre will take around one hour and here you will see the various processes. A knowledgeable guide will show you around where you will see the whole process, from start to the finished products that are brightly-coloured, handmade ceramic jewelry. Each bead is shaped from clay by hand, then kiln fired, hand glazed and fired again before being strung to make a necklace or bracelet.

5) Flying Fox/ Jump

If you love adrenaline and heights, then is definitely for you.

Flying Fox (the zipline guys at The Forest) has built the ultimate urban adventure activity location at The Hub Karen. Get ready for a 32ft freefall airbag jump, racing ziplines, giant swing, leap of faith and climbing wall. Experience the gushing wind and the scenic views as you glide through the adventure-adrenaline continuum on our twin racing zip lines.

6) Take a trip down the Expressway

It is currently the most exciting road to use in the county of Nairobi, giving you epic views of the Nairobi from one end to the other.

The Nairobi Expressway has a four-lane and six-lane dual carriageway within the existing median of Mombasa Road, Uhuru Highway, and Waiyaki Way as well as 10 interchanges.

The section between the Eastern and Southern bypasses has a six-lane dual carriageway while the section from to the Eastern Bypass and that from the Southern Bypass to James Gichuru has a four-lane dual carriageway. If for anything, get on it to enjoy the smooth ride while taking plenty of pics of the city of Nairobi (with no hustle of traffic and crowds).

7) Ice skating at Panari

What better way to start the year than with this thrilling adventure?

The Solar Ice Rink at Panari is the only one of its kind in East and Central Africa. It measures 32 × 12 meters with an ice skating surface area of 15,000 square feet. It is totally enclosed with ice temperature at -25oC and the air temperature inside the hall is 12oC.

The rink can accommodate 200 skaters at any time and is open seven days a week from 11.00 am until 10.00pm.

8) August 7th Memorial Park

The August 7th memorial park is a unique and serene green space in Nairobi with a history that is forever engraved in our hearts.

Located at the intersection of Moi Avenue and Haile Selassie Avenue, it is the site of the 1998 US Embassy bombing which left hundreds dead and thousands injured. Today, this same site comprises of a beautiful landscape garden, a peace centre and museum, a wall with the names of those who died in the 1998 attack, a sculpture made from the debris of that day and a visitors' centre.

9) Breakfast with the Giraffes

The unique and thrilling opportunity to have breakfast with giraffes is one of the most exhilarating experiences the city of Nairobi offers. These animals are sensitive, gentle, social, and friendly.

According to the Giraffe Manor, "Loping across the manor lawns and peering in through the large windows with their elegant necks, encountering our endangered Rothschild's giraffes at such close quarters gives a real appreciation of just how beautiful and soulful these creatures are. Watch out for their inquisitive tongues, which can grow up to twenty inches long, as they investigate what's on offer; luckily, it's nutritious dried grass pellets that they're after, not your pancakes!

10) Experience the Largest Cinema Screen in East & Central Africa

This luxury cinema complex with a total of six screens, has a sitting capacity of 530 across three cinemas and special reclining lounge seats to ensure utmost comfort. It is a sight to behold and enjoy while watching your favorite blockbuster movies.

It has laser projectors, Dolby Atmos 4K screen and sound system. The front row seats in this cinema are luxurious bed couches perched at the front of the theatre to offer a jaw dropping cinematic experience.